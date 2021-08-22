Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

These 21 huge pop songs that were originally written for other artists will shock you

glamourmagazine.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are certain pop songs that just feel like they were made for the artists who recorded them. 'Toxic' by Britney Spears, for example, has a palpable sexiness and flair that feels quintessentially BritBrit. 'Umbrella' is booming and confident—the trademarks of a Rihanna hit. But what if I told you both 'Umbrella' and 'Toxic' were originally pitched to other artists before Rihanna and Spears, respectively? It's difficult to imagine anyone else singing these bangers, but it almost happened.

www.glamourmagazine.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Sia
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Rihanna
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Christina Milian
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Gloria Estefan
Person
Iggy Azalea
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Stars#Pop Songs#Music Festival#Dance Music#Capital Fm#Cyrus#Miss Independent#Destiny S Child#Cha#Paris Hilton#Digital Spy#The New York Times#Idolator#Asap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Brooklyn, NYNew Haven Register

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.
CelebritiesNME

Doja Cat to host 2021 MTV VMAs ceremony

Doja Cat has been revealed as the host of this year’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, scheduled for next month in New York. The artist is up for five awards at this year’s VMAs, including Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration for ‘Kiss Me More’ with SZA. Her newly announced role at this year’s ceremony will also mark her hosting debut.
CelebritiesThe Independent

Doja Cat and Shawn Mendes to perform at MTV VMAs this year

It’s been revealed that Doja Cat and Shawn Mendes are to be two of the leading acts to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) this year. They will be joined by the likes of Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Camila Cabello who will also be appearing at the star-studded lineup.
MusicBillboard

First Stream: New Music From Halsey, BTS & Megan Thee Stallion and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Halsey drops their magnum opus, BTS receives a late-summer assist from Megan Thee...
Musicnews-graphic.com

Doja Cat to host MTV Video Music Awards

Doja Cat is set to host this year's MTV Video Music Awards. The 25-year-old rap star announced the news via social media, revealing she's thrilled to be hosting the awards show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on September 12. Alongside a promotional video for the event, Doja wrote on...
MusicPosted by
WWD

A Breakdown of Olivia Rodrigo’s Music Video Looks

Click here to read the full article. From girl-next-door to punk princess, Olivia Rodrigo has become an emblem for the resurgence of ’90s and Y2K trends. On Monday, Rodrigo released her latest music video for her hit song “Brutal,” from her debut album, “Sour.” The clip features the singer wearing hairstyles and outfits as an ode to youth culture in the early 2000s, especially teen angst.More from WWDArchival Images From DNR: Street Style, Retailers and StoresBehind the Scenes Photos from the 2022 Pirelli CalendarStandout Fashion Moments from the 2021 NBA Draft: See the Photos Like her other videos, Rodrigo has paid tribute...
MusicVulture

Halsey’s Rock Album Is Perfect Alchemy

Halsey leapt from internet renown to genuine pop stardom at a moment when the barriers separating IRL and URL fame began to crumble, and it became possible to jump-start a music career by force of not just talent but also the maintenance of a cool and intriguing internet presence. This was the era where Drake frequented Blogspot, and the Weeknd dropped songs anonymously on YouTube; Tyler, the Creator would answer probing inquiries on the early question-and-answer site Formspring; and A$AP Mob and Halsey tightened up aesthetics on Tumblr. There, the singer, born Ashley Frangipane of Middlesex County in North Jersey, spoke with brutal honesty about struggles stemming from having a Black father and white mother; about being bisexual; about body issues; whatever felt pressing and important. Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, became active in fan communities for pop-rock acts like One Direction and 5 Seconds of Summer and released songs of her own, covers and originals revealing an expressive singing voice and a keen sense of what’s percolating in pop. On 2015’s Badlands, their debut album, Halsey was hit-or-miss, though, always in lock step with the sound of the middle of the decade — recall the slippery EDM hybridization of Taylor Swift’s 1989, or the hip-hop-tinged torch songs of Lana Del Rey’s Born to Die, or the tense synth-rock of Night Visions–era Imagine Dragons — but not always as pointed and confident as the defiant (if cloying) millennial anthem “New Americana.” The style was there; the substance could use a bit of fine-tuning, a classic Tumblr dilemma. After working through trap-pop vibes and heartbreaking life changes on 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom — the Reputation to Badlands’ 1989, in a way — Halsey stepped her game up on last year’s Manic, a more assured collection full of lacerating honesty about the highs and lows of bipolar disorder but too stuffed with songs and ideas that didn’t complement each other.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
E! News

Camila Cabello Shows Off Her Edgiest Hair Makeover Yet

Watch: Is Camila Cabello Striking the Perfect Match? - What the Fashion (S2, Ep26) Camila Cabello is the latest celeb to nail the trend after both Kourtney Kardashian and Billie Eilish recently took the plunge into short hair territory. The "Don't Go Yet" songstress first flaunted the makeover on Instagram,...
MusicNewsweek

25 Major Artists Who Were Unconventionally Discovered

Some of the world's most famous musicians held regular jobs while trying to make it in the music industry. In recent years, thanks to the digital era—especially with the advent of social media—artists have used creative methods other than record labels to get their music out there. Whether dropping original songs or covers on major streaming and social media platforms or being in the right place at the right time, these musicians demonstrate that you never really know who's listening and watching.
MusicBillboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Nao, Katy B, Carlie Hanson & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists like Nao, Katy B, Carlie Hanson and Jade Bird will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists -- or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.
MusicMetroTimes

Here's a synth-pop cover album of Madonna songs on her birthday

Happy birthday to Madonna, whose 63rd birthday is Monday. To celebrate, indie label Italians Do It Better — which took its name from the message emblazoned on the Queen of Pop's T-shirt in the "Papa Don't Preach" video — released a covers album of Madonna songs reimagined in its dark synth-pop style.
Theater & DancePosted by
American Songwriter

20 Songs Written in 20 Minutes or Less

It took Bob Dylan two years to write “Tangled Up In Blue,” while Ryan Tedder needed six months to get “Apologize” just right. Bowie wrote “Life on Mars” over an afternoon and Dolly wrote “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” in a one-day writing session. All good songs come together at different times—some faster than others. Here, we take a look at 20 songs that were written in 20 minutes or less.
Musicthebrag.com

Get To Know: Azure, the Australian artist releasing fearless pop songs

Australian pop artist Azure has been on a brave and deeply personal mission to revolutionise her pain and life experiences to bring about true change for women in music. Establishing herself as an absolute force in the Australian pop scene, Azure’s music is not only loved here Down Under, but internationally too including in the US, France and the UK.
Musicpopwrapped.com

for KING & COUNTRY Deliver Epic New Pop Song “Relate”

Four Grammy awards, a collaboration with Dolly Parton, a performance on Fox and Friends – it’s all in a day’s work for the epic pop duo Joel and Luke Smallbone, AKA for KING & COUNTRY. Much like fellow Australian Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”, new release “Relate” does exactly what it says on the tin, providing an accessible and relatable story in song- writing terms, all delivered through a strong vocal performance from both brothers.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Artist to Artist: Originality in Music

Someone once said to me, “Artists are either innovators or imitators.” Nowhere is this more true than in music. First off, I want to make it clear that both of these paths have value. People are easily impressed with innovation. If something hasn’t been done before, people think it’s great. Is originality in itself commendable, though? It’s debatable. Regardless, there is definitely a commercial demand for copycat music.
Musicleedaily.com

Christina Aguilera Celebrates The 22nd Anniversary Of Her Debut Album

Christina Aguilera is celebrating tight this time. The American artist has just announced the 22nd anniversary of her first studio album. A very special album that brought her to world showbiz; therefore, she will always have great affection for it. “Celebrating 22 years of my debut-my self-titled album!”The artist posted...
Celebritiescoast1045.com

Demi Lovato drops video for “Melon Cake” on their 29th birthday

Demi Lovato celebrated their 29th birthday by dropping the music video for her song “Melon Cake” exclusively on Facebook. In the visual, Demi celebrates their big day decked out in a cowboy hat, gold eyebrows, and a matching ensemble, and references an annual watermelon “cake” their old management team presented each year in place of an actual cake, in order to control their eating disorder. Along with the video, Demi shared the message: “No more melon cakes on birthdays…29, I’m here today and I’m happy you are too.”
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

Selena Gomez, BTS & Megan Thee Stallion, Nija, and More Best New Music

She may have had to sue her label to make it happen, but BTS’s “Butter” remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion is finally here!. Meanwhile, Baby Keem teamed up with his big cousin Kendrick Lamar to deliver “Family Ties” with a special cameo from Normani. Ed Sheeran, along with his guitar, made us swoon by reminding us of the beauty of relationship firsts. Plus, Selena Gomez, Su Lee, Hastings, Reggie Becton, Tamera, and more placed us on a deeply emotional rollercoaster by exploring the highs and lows of romance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy