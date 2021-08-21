Earth Talk: For a sweet treat, try growing blueberries

It’s a common misconception that nightshades are “bad” for you. While some people do have sensitivities and allergies to them, a peer-reviewed summary in the Mediators of Inflammation Journal reveals that consuming tomatoes on a consistent basis is associated with a lower risk of chronic non-communicable diseases and several different cancers. Despite the health benefits, not all tomatoes are created equal. Some are more nutrient-dense than others. And they vary widely in flavor from super sweet to acidic, and in texture from juicy to meaty. Read on to learn about why you might want to grow your own tomatoes and how to do so successfully.