Earth Talk: For a sweet treat, try growing blueberries
Blueberries are a summer staple in New England. They are native to North America and have a rich history that dates back hundreds of years. Despite their origin, these delicious fruits have only been cultivated for about 100 years. Prior to being mass-produced, Native Americans foraged blueberries for food and other parts of the plant for medicinal practices. It is because of shared knowledge from Native Americans that we have such a comprehensive understanding of cultivating and utilizing blueberries.www.thewesterlysun.com
