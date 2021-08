The last U.S. Marine off the roof of the U.S. Embassy in Saigon says the Afghanistan mission was too long, and he questions its purpose. The big picture: Juan José Valdez's last-minute escape is recalled as Americans watch the images of Afghans rushing toward aircraft at the Kabul airport. The Mexican American master gunnery sergeant told Telemundo Noticias the anguish and despair seen in Afghanistan as the U.S. carries out a chaotic withdrawal is triggering memories of the similar scramble during his last days in Vietnam.