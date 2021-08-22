Corky Kell Classic: Collins Hill 36, Brookwood 10

The nation’s No. 1 player fit the bill on Saturday as he led Collins Hill to a 36-10 victory over Brookwood at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to close out the Corky Kell Classic. Travis Hunter — a five-star Florida State-commit — did a little bit of everything for the Eagles and his stat line says it all. Hunter had 13 receptions for 232 yards with two touchdowns. He was 1-for-1 passing for a touchdown and on defense he made an interception.