Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

‘It will come’: Thomas Frank backs Ivan Toney to get among the Brentford goals again

By George Sessions
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is “100 per cent sure” Ivan Toney will open his account in the Premier League soon.

The forward struck 31 times in the Sky Bet Championship last season to set a new record for the division, but squandered two decent opportunities during Saturday’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

While the 25-year-old again impressed with his general play at Selhurst Park having tormented Arsenal on the opening day, the Northampton-born hitman is likely to be hard on himself following the stalemate.

Frank said: “Yeah, 100 per cent Ivan will score goals. I felt again he had a fantastic work ethic, he worked so hard under pressure and was a constant threat throughout the game.

“I know he will be tough on himself because he knows he should have scored, especially one of the big chances on the corner. That would have been a beautiful 1-0 away win but I know he will give us some goals at another time.”

Toney is looking to prove his worth in the top flight after failing to be given a genuine chance during a three-year spell at Newcastle, who signed him as a teenager from Northampton in 2015.

Loan stints at Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Scunthorpe and Wigan convinced Peterborough to bring the striker to London Road in 2018 and following a prolific spell, Brentford secured his services two seasons later.

Frank did not agree with the notion the tall attacker was too eager against Palace after he headed one close-range effort over having seen an earlier attempted header come off his shoulder.

“I don’t think he tried too hard, I don’t think so. It will come,” the Bees boss insisted.

“Sometimes we lacked a situation where we played him an even bigger chance as a finisher. Of course there were the two set-piece actions.

“He had a very decisive action where he squared it across goal in the second half and having watched it back maybe Bryan Mbeumo should be there so I think he was still very efficient. And I am 100 per cent sure he will score soon.”

Palace are also waiting for their talisman to fire after Wilfried Zaha endured a frustrating encounter against Brentford.

There were several occasions where the Ivory Coast international let his frustration be known, but he was defended by his manager.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira said: “Wilf had a good game, like the rest of the players. It is true at times we didn’t find him and maybe we didn’t give him the ball early enough to create the one v one because this is one of his strengths.

“Maybe he didn’t have the support around to link the game and that was a frustration from his side, but this is something he has to get used to.

“Since he played in the Premier League, he has been really looked at (by defenders) because of his talent.

“Now Wilf has to know how he can get out of a difficult situation on the field but the team will help him perform at the level we know he can do.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

224K+
Followers
104K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Bryan Mbeumo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivory Coast#The Premier League#Palace#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brentford boss Thomas Frank: We're rock bottom - in finances

Brentford boss Thomas Frank insists they can stay up this season despite their tiny budget. The Bees kicked off the Premier League season last night with victory over Arsenal. Regarding their finances, Frank said: "We are rock bottom, I think we can all agree. Well, there's the bottom, and then there's us under the bottom.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Thomas Frank proud after Brentford claim ‘crazy’ win against Arsenal

Brentford boss Thomas Frank enjoyed a “crazy” introduction to the Premier League after they shocked Arsenal in the season’s opener.The Bees announced their arrival in the top flight in style as goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard secured a memorable 2-0 win.A below-par Gunners side missing captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette were deservedly beaten.The Bees, promoted via the play-offs last season, have finally come full circle as their last match in the top flight, in May 1947, was a 1-0 home defeat against Arsenal.Seventy four years is a long time to wait to get your own...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brentford boss Thomas Frank: Crystal Palace will be tough

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says it's important they keep their feet on the ground after last week's shock victory over Arsenal. The Bees this weekend travel to Crystal Palace. Frank said, "The victory over Arsenal gives us a lot of confidence, but the Premier League is more than Fridays in...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Frank hails 'top performing' Brentford after Arsenal shock

Brentford stunned Arsenal to win 2-0 on Friday night in the opening Premier League clash. Brentford took to life in the big time with ease and fully deserved the lead given to them after 22 minutes when Sergi Canos drove low past keeper Bernd Leno at the near post, although Arsenal complained bitterly that the ball had gone out of play in the build-up.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Brentford boss Thomas Frank heaps praise on club's record £17.5m signing Kristoffer Ajer after slotting seamlessly into defence and guiding Bees to second successive clean sheet

Thomas Frank praised summer signing Kristoffer Ajer after he inspired Brentford to a second successive Premier League clean sheet at Crystal Palace. Centre-back Ajer joined Brentford from Celtic in a club record £17.5m deal and it looks like being money well spent. The Norwegian, 23, has slotted seamlessly into Frank’s...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brentford manager Frank confident Toney will start scoring

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is confident Ivan Toney will start scoring in the Premier League soon. The forward struck 31 times in the Sky Bet Championship last season to set a new record for the division, but squandered two decent opportunities during Saturday's goalless draw with Crystal Palace. Frank said:...
SoccerTribal Football

Frank praises Forest Green as Brentford proceed in tough second-round tie

Brentford have completed a tricky 3-1 win over Forest Green in the Carabao Cup second-round. The newly promoted Bees have enjoyed an impressive start to the season, taking four points from their opening two games. Confidence will be flowing in west London after advancing to the third-round thanks to second-half...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brentford boss Frank insists Pinnock ready for Aston Villa

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says defender Ethan Pinnock is fit to face Aston Villa on Saturday. Centre-half Pinnock limped off during the latter stages of Tuesday night's 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Forest Green with an ankle problem. The 28-year-old was one of only two players to stay in the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford: Emi Buendia's superb strike cancels out Ivan Toney's first ever top-flight goal as Thomas Frank's Premier League new boys claim an impressive point to continue their unbeaten start

Emi Buendia scored his first goal for Aston Villa as they drew with Brentford on Saturday afternoon. The £40million summer signing scored a fabulous goal from the edge of the box to bring Villa level just six minutes after Ivan Toney's first ever Premier League goal had given the visitors the lead.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Ivan Toney on target as Brentford maintain unbeaten start at Aston Villa

Ivan Toney maintained Brentford’s unbeaten start to the season as the Bees earned a deserved 1-1 draw at Aston Villa The striker’s first goal of the campaign ensured Thomas Frank’s side continue their seamless adaptation to life in the Premier League.Emi Buendia’s leveller, his first goal since a club-record move from Norwich, pegged the Bees back but five points from their first three games represents a healthy return, as they denied former boss Dean Smith victory at Villa Park.Smith left Brentford for Villa nearly three years ago and, despite Buendia’s brilliant goal, never saw the hosts take full control.Indeed, they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy