NEW YORK — The intense heat has been replaced by clouds and rain, which will stick around through most of the weekend. Saturday will be much cooler than the past few days, with high temperatures in the region topping out in the mid-70s. Scattered showers and occassional downpours are possible throughout the day and evening. It will also be a bit windy, with wind speeds between 10 and 14 mph and possible gusts up to 24 mph.