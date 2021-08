The Shiloh Christian Skyhawks are set to open their 2021 season at home with a rematch against Harvey Wells County, hoping this one will end with a win. Last season got off to a rough start for Shiloh, starting 0-2 with a close loss to the Hornets, followed by a loss at home to Dickinson Trinity. The Skyhawks will look to avoid falling into another early hole, and it starts with a better sense of focus at practice.