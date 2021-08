Although many gardens are still producing, it is time to get our fall vegetables planted. Believe it or not, fall is a great gardening season!. When you think about it, fall weather is much like spring – warm daytime temperatures and cool nights. Rainfall is typically more abundant in the fall than summer so less irrigation is needed and fall gardens often have fewer insect pest and disease problems. Combine all of these and you have the ingredients for a great garden! And of most importance is the taste of the produce grown. Flavors of fall-grown vegetables are often sweeter and milder in taste than those grown during hot summer weather.