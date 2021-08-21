Octave Chanute Day at Indiana Dunes

The National Park Service is seeking to hear from the public on proposed entrance fees for Indiana Dunes National Park. Due to the increase in COVID cases, an online public meeting will be held via Zoom tonight, Wednesday August 18, 2021, 6-8 pm Central Time. Comments are also being sought on adding a group campsite in the Dunbar Beach area and six backcountry campsites east of Central Avenue Beach. “The value of public open spaces has been underscored during the COVID pandemic,” says Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz. “Here at Indiana Dunes National Park, we are looking ahead anticipating what our park needs to tune up existing facilities as well as considering future enhancements and new amenities to better serve our visitors. Our visitation has increased dramatically in the past couple of years. Specific changes on the horizon include intelligent transportation technology to provide visitors with trip planning tools including real-time parking availability at many or all the National Park Service parking lots. We’d also like to be a partner in completing the missing segments of the Marquette Greenway that will connect Michigan and Illinois via a multi-use trail. The new fee program will provide additional and needed financial resources to address our maintenance, public safety, and programming needs. We welcome your comments on our proposal.” Here is a link for more details and information on the Zoom meeting.