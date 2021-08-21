Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Octave Chanute Day at Indiana Dunes

By Sue Baxter
panoramanow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn about Octive Chanute, a pioneer of aviation who experimented with gliders in the dunes and contributed to the Wright brothers’ success. Upon retirement retired from his engineering business in 1889, Chanute had the opportunity for more personal study and experiment in aeronautics. In 1896 at Dune Park, Indiana, about...

panoramanow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
City
Chesterton, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Indiana#Sand Dunes#Indiana Dunes State Park#The Wright Brothers#The Indiana Landmarks#The Century Of Progress#The Chesterton Art Center#Hoosier Slide#Chamber#European#The Native Plant Sale#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Chesterton, INWTHR

Indiana Dunes considers its first-ever entrance fees

CHESTERTON, Ind. — A lot of families cool off in the summer by heading to beaches at the Indiana Dunes. But soon, families may have to pay to get into the park. The National Park Service wants to start charging entrance fees for the first time at Indiana Dunes National Park.
LifestyleSouth Bend Tribune

Would you pay to enter Indiana Dunes? 'Beat up' national park seeks input.

Superintendent Paul Labovitz says the Indiana Dunes National Park is “kind of beat up” and needs an infusion of money to help with a backlog of “significantly more than” $30 million in maintenance projects. From roads to trails, he says, “Anything built by humans is wearing out.”. And, he adds,...
Indiana Statexrock1039.com

Comments Sought for Proposed Entrance Fee at Indiana Dunes National Park

The National Park Service is seeking to hear from the public on proposed entrance fees for Indiana Dunes National Park. Due to the increase in COVID cases, an online public meeting will be held via Zoom tonight, Wednesday August 18, 2021, 6-8 pm Central Time. Comments are also being sought on adding a group campsite in the Dunbar Beach area and six backcountry campsites east of Central Avenue Beach. “The value of public open spaces has been underscored during the COVID pandemic,” says Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz. “Here at Indiana Dunes National Park, we are looking ahead anticipating what our park needs to tune up existing facilities as well as considering future enhancements and new amenities to better serve our visitors. Our visitation has increased dramatically in the past couple of years. Specific changes on the horizon include intelligent transportation technology to provide visitors with trip planning tools including real-time parking availability at many or all the National Park Service parking lots. We’d also like to be a partner in completing the missing segments of the Marquette Greenway that will connect Michigan and Illinois via a multi-use trail. The new fee program will provide additional and needed financial resources to address our maintenance, public safety, and programming needs. We welcome your comments on our proposal.” Here is a link for more details and information on the Zoom meeting.
WNDU

The Villages of Indiana hosts 5th annual Diaper Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 5th annual Diaper Day is taking place now through August 24th. The annual event is hosted by The Villages of Indiana, a non-profit that provides foster care placement services, adoption services, and family support programs. The Villages services more than 3,100 families each day,...
Politicspanoramanow.com

Northwest Indiana Receives Grants from Indiana Arts Commission

Several Northwest Indiana Organizations have received funding from the Indiana Arts Commission. PanoramaNow Magazine Features many of the events on their website and also in print for free. For 36 years PanoramaNOW has supported the arts and helps promote these organiztions through social media, blog posts, website and published articles in their monthly magazine.
Indiana Stateabc57.com

Free concert at the Indiana Dunes National Park

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Indiana Dunes National Park will be hosting a free concert at the historic Chellberg Farm on September 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors are invited to enjoy two hours of musical entertainment that will include performances from multiple groups. Talents performing will include Gary...
Politicsxrock1039.com

Celebrate National Public Lands Day with Save the Dunes

Celebrate on Saturday, September 25, 2021, when thousands of individuals and families will head to public land sites across the country to give back to the lands where people play, learn, exercise, and relax in celebration of National Public Lands Day (NPLD). Founded in 1994, NPLD has been recognized as a day to volunteer to protect public lands as well as to celebrate them through various recreational activities. In celebration of the region’s own Indiana Dunes National Park, Save the Dunes is inviting dune-lovers near and far to participate in the 2021 Save the Dunes’ Dunes Dash – a virtual 5K run/walk to support the Indiana dunes.
Indiana Statepanoramanow.com

Outdoor Adventure Festival at Indiana Dunes

Spend the weekend outdoors at the Indiana Dunes Outdoor Adventure Festival, which will take place the first weekend in September 10th, 11th and 12th, 2021 throughout the Indiana Dunes Region. Packed with outdoor adventure opportunities. Spend the weekend outdoors at the Indiana Dunes Outdoor Adventure Festival, which will take place...
Indiana StatePosted by
Only In Indiana

Relive The Good Ol’ Days At One Of The Last Remaining Indiana Drive-In Theatres

There are some things in life that simply take us back to another time. Maybe it’s a visit to your favorite childhood mall, or that bowling alley you used to go to with your dad on Wednesdays. Or, maybe, it’s a night at the drive-in movie theatre, be it with family or friends, that takes you back to those simpler days. Indiana was once home to no less than 18 drive-in theatres, though today that number is quite a bit lower. Enter The Tibbs: a beloved, old-school drive-in theatre in Indiana that is equal parts modern and nostalgic bliss. Pull up and grab some snacks, because you’re in for a great night!
Indiana Stateindiana105.com

Live Music and Storytelling at Indiana Dunes National Park September 5th

Indiana Dunes National Park says visitors to Chellberg Farm can enjoy live music from national and local artists on Sunday, September 5th from 5pm until 7pm. Those who wish to attend should bring a folding chair and blanket to enjoy music from “Save The Tunes”, who play a wide variety of traditional and novelty instruments in their take on traditional American folk songs. The free event also features collaborative storytelling with National Park Ranger, Gary Bremen. Chellberg Farm is located 618 North Mineral Springs Road in Porter.
Indiana StateIbj.com

Indiana State Fair sees slump in attendance despite adding extra day

Keywords Events / Indiana State Fair / Indiana State Fairgrounds / Tourism & Hospitality. Attendance at the Indiana State Fair slumped this year despite an extra day being added to the schedule. This year’s fair, which closed Sunday, attracted 830,390 people—the second-worst attendance figure for the fair since 2007. After...
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
Indiana StateSpencer Evening World

Hiker's Path: The Cowles Bog Trail - Indiana Dunes National Park

After having such a good visit recently at Dunes National park, a friend and I decided to make a return trip there. This past Wednesday turned out to be the perfect day. Indiana Dunes National Park! Located in Northwestern Indiana, the area was first authorized by Congress in 1966 as the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and was designated as the nation’s 61st national park in 2019. The park runs for about 20 miles along the southern shore of Lake Michigan. It covers 15,349 acres.

Comments / 0

Community Policy