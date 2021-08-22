Summer of Love Afterhours: Sunday

In 2008, the future Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead published “The Gangsters,” a vivid short story about a teen-age boy’s adventurous summer with friends on Long Island during the mid-eighties. (The story was adapted from “Sag Harbor,” the novel published by Whitehead the following year.) Whitehead’s tale explores the mind-set of teens first experiencing the pull of adulthood yet unwilling to let go of the exhilarating rush of adolescence. “We were copying our parents, who had been beating each other up, eating each other’s barbecue, chasing each other down the hacked-out footpaths to the beach, thirty years earlier, under the same sky,” he writes. “According to the world, we were the definition of paradox: black boys with beach houses.” It’s an evocative look at race, class, and the complexities of youthful brotherhood in suburban America.