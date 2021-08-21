Cancel
Postscripts: Sheets silent during his life about his parents, but in death keeps them close

By Steven Slosberg Special to The Sun
Westerly Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvalonia Land Conservancy, in a recent release, said it had saved “an ecologically and historically significant property” in North Stonington in acquiring the 86-acre Herman E. Sheets Family Forest, part of the Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed, that includes Laurel Glen, “one of North Stonington’s original historical villages” and also providing a habitat for an array of wildlife and birds.

