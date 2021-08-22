Drillers update: Naturals win rain-shortened game; reliever Guillermo Zuniga returns
Up next: 1:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field. Pitchers: NW Arkansas, TBA; Tulsa, RHP Landon Knack (2-1, 3.68 ERA) Promotions: Family Funday/Team Posters — The first 500 kids, ages 14 and under, to enter through the Oil Derrick, First Base or Greenwood/Osage Casino gates will receive a Drillers team poster. All kids will receive a coupon redeemable for a free hot dog, milk, a cup of fruit and ice cream. After the game, all kids are invited to run the bases.tulsaworld.com
Comments / 0