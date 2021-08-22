Drillers update: Naturals win rain-shortened game; reliever Guillermo Zuniga returns

TULSA, Okla. – The Wind Surge were unable to hold off the Drillers after taking the lead in extra innings as they fell 4-1 in game four of the series. After a near two hour rain delay, the game was then cut down to a seven inning game due to the late start time. The seven innings did not last as both teams were scoreless through seven and extra innings was needed. With Aaron Whitefield placed at second to start the eighth inning, BJ Boyd came through to score Whitefield and break the scoreless tie. Boyd hit a line drive right back up the middle to plate his 48th RBI on the year and the go-ahead run.