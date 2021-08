After an impressive win on the road to start their season, Liverpool return to what is certain to be an excitable Anfield with a near capacity crowd for the first time in what must seem like a lifetime for supporters. They have seen their team end their long wait for an English league title and suffer an injury crisis so brutal that it led to debate as to whether they were the worst champions in a generation, an unfair tag for a side whose central defensive options were gutted early in the campaign.