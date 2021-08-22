The No. 3 Democrat in the House warns party of danger in caving to the far left, by Lynn Schmidt
The Democratic Party has a real gem right within its midst. It would do Democrats well to pay attention. That gem is Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, who as majority whip is the third-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives. Clyburn is also a retired educator. He has been using his prodigious skills of perception to understand the American electorate. When Democrats listen to Clyburn, they tend to win. Some call Clyburn a kingmaker. I prefer to think of him as the Voter Whisperer.pressofatlanticcity.com
