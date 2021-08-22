For NJ's mandate to mask schoolchildren, the shorter the better

Jackson County teachers, administrators, staff, parents and students are eager to get back in school. Everyone was hoping that the upcoming school year would be a return to normalcy after the interruptions created last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Early in the summer it appeared that that would be the case. COVID cases were decreasing, vaccines were readily available, COVID restrictions were being relaxed and life appeared to be returning to normal. However, that was before the Delta variant found its way into our communities. This variant produces a 1,000 times more viral load in the respiratory tract and is, therefore, far more contagious than the original coronavirus. In addition, the Delta variant infects younger people much more frequently than the original strain of coronavirus. As a result, the entire nation, including Jackson County and Kentucky have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks.