Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

For NJ's mandate to mask schoolchildren, the shorter the better

Atlantic City Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Phil Murphy’s recent order that students and school personnel must again wear masks in the fall was among the first in the nation. Nine other states also have adopted this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation. This isn’t as hard on parents and kids as the prolonged closing...

pressofatlanticcity.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Michael Osterholm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Legislature#N95 Masks#Depression#Nj#Cdc#Covid#Wall Street Journal#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
New Jersey Herald

What's the best mask for kids at school? Here's what NJ parents need to know.

With students set to head to classrooms next month, Gov. Phil Murphy has announced that everyone in school — students, teachers, staff and visitors — must wear a mask. In the absence of vaccines for children younger than 12, it is the best strategy to prevent the spread of COVID among those gathered for learning indoors, experts say.
Educationaudacy.com

NJ residents strongly support mask mandate in schools: Poll

NEW JERSEY (1010 WINS) — New Jersey residents broadly support mask mandates in schools for all staff and students, according to a new poll. Two-thirds of respondents, or 67%, supported Gov. Phil Murphy’s policy, Monmouth University found in its poll released Monday. Residents were more split on mandatory vaccinations for...
Royal Oak, MImetroparent.com

The Current CDC Vaccine Schedule for Children

Keeping measles, hepatitis and polio far away from children is every parent’s goal, and the best way to do that is to follow the immunization schedule put out every year by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rita Patel, the program director of the pediatric residency at Beaumont Children’s...
Rochester, MNKIMT

Community responds to Rochester's reinstated mask mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester has reinstated a mask mandate; Mayor Kim Norton signed a declaration of local emergency which is in effect now through Friday. The mandate is required in all indoor public settings where there are medically vulnerable individuals or children under the age of 12.
Florida StatePosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Examining Florida's politicization of school mask mandates

Students returned to school in a number of states this week amid a new surge of COVID cases and a fierce battle over mask mandates. Republican governors in states like Arizona and Texas have tried to stop school districts from mandating face masks, drawing sharp criticism from some parents and educators, and action from the white house. John Yang reports from Florida, the epicenter of this debate.
EducationWOWK

Pediatrician explains school mask mandate’s importance

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Last week, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order requiring anyone entering schools to wear a face mask. This includes kids as young as 2-years-old. Gov. Beshear said on August 10th, he is going “to do what I know is right. All teachers, staff, students,...
Massachusetts StateTaunton Gazette

Opinion: Masks should be mandated in Taunton's schools

The City of Taunton has a fully vaccinated rate of about 53%, which lags behind the Massachusetts state average of 65% (as of Aug. 12). The longer it takes to get to herd immunity, the more likely other variants will emerge that could be even more contagious than delta or worse yet, be immune from our current vaccines.
Jackson County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Clarifying the Public School’s Mask Mandate

Jackson County teachers, administrators, staff, parents and students are eager to get back in school. Everyone was hoping that the upcoming school year would be a return to normalcy after the interruptions created last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Early in the summer it appeared that that would be the case. COVID cases were decreasing, vaccines were readily available, COVID restrictions were being relaxed and life appeared to be returning to normal. However, that was before the Delta variant found its way into our communities. This variant produces a 1,000 times more viral load in the respiratory tract and is, therefore, far more contagious than the original coronavirus. In addition, the Delta variant infects younger people much more frequently than the original strain of coronavirus. As a result, the entire nation, including Jackson County and Kentucky have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks.
EducationThe Lebanon Reporter

S. Vermillion schools says no mask mandate yet

South Vermillion School Corp. has been advised the county will become "red" in Wednesday's state color advisory rating and is instituting new precautions in response. The red rating "means a very high positivity and community spread," according to Dave Chapman, district superintendent, who posted the advisory update on the district website.
Public Healthjerseycityupfront.com

NJ will mandate vaccines for state workers and teachers

All teachers, school employees, and staff who work in New Jersey public and private schools must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 18, announced Governor Phil Murphy. Anyone who chooses not to get vaccinated will need to get tested up to twice weekly, said Murphy at his Monday briefing. “This...

Comments / 2

Community Policy