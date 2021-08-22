Countering climate change with cool pavements

August 20, 2021 – Broadcast meteorologist Jorge Torres knows the weather of the American Southwest. He’s worked at television stations in El Paso and Albuquerque, and he’s now at ABC-15 in Phoenix, Arizona. He also understands the climate, and the importance of covering climate change and its impacts for local audiences. Unlike many stations nationwide, at ABC-15 Torres talks about climate change in his forecasts and also works with the station’s news reporters on stories about human-caused climate change. Torres, who previously worked at KOB-4 in Albuquerque, talks about the importance of the climate story and offers advice for other broadcast meteorologists who want to localize this global story.