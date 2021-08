There is as much secrecy surrounding The Flash movie as there is anticipation, and that’s saying something. This DC Comics adaptation has been years in the making, with various directors and screenwriters coming and going before Warner Bros. tapped It filmmaker Andy Muschietti to take the helm and finally make The Flash a reality. Ezra Miller stars in this standalone installment, we know that much, but one of the most exciting aspects of The Flash is that the film will delve deeply into the idea of the multiverse, with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck confirmed to reprise their roles as Batman from their two very different franchises. Add on top of that the fact that the film will also introduce Sasha Calle as a new Supergirl, and there’s a lot going on in this movie besides just watching Ezra Miller run fast.