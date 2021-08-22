Cancel
John Mayer: My new album was a fantasy project

Cover picture for the articleJohn Mayer fulfilled a "fantasy" on his new album 'Sob Rock'. The 43-year-old singer-songwriter released his latest record last month and wanted to create revisit his childhood by creating music inspired by 1980s sounds. John told Guitar World magazine: "I think everyone who makes music comes at it from a...

John Mayer
