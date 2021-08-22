Cancel
Don Everly dead at 84

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon Everly had died at the age of 84. The Everly Brothers musician - who released 21 studio albums with his late brother Phil - died at his home in Nashville on Saturday (08.21.21). A message on the Everly Brothers' Instagram page stated: "It is with great sadness that we...

Don Everly Cause of Death: Did He Die Same Way as Phil Everly?

Don Everly, the one half of the duo Everly Brothers, died at the age of 84, his family confirmed. Everly's family confirmed this week that the last surviving member of the duo Everly Brothers, Don, has died at his home in Nashville. A spokesperson for the family also revealed the news to Los Angeles Times, but did not disclose further details about his death.
What Does 'Elvis Has Left the Building' Mean?

The phrase "Elvis has left the building" was first used to describe the moment when the King had, literally, exited a venue. This makes sense considering Elvis Presley's crazed fan base. Emcees needed to calm down the crowds hanging out in hope of an encore! But the expression took on a life of its own in popular culture and has come to represent finality in the broadest of terms... from home runs to final farewells, to more bluntly, death. So what's the history behind this shape-shifting quotation?
ADELA Garza is mourning the loss of her husband, Don Everly. Adela’s husband passed away on August 21, 2021. Adela was married to Don, who was a member of the legendary rock ‘n’ roll group, The Everly Brothers. The couple married in 1997 and were together 24 years. Not much...
THE Everly Brothers were known as pioneers in the rock and roll industry. As of August 2021, both Phil and his brother Don have passed away leaving behind a legacy. Phil Everly was a rock and roll musicianCredit: Getty – Contributor. Who was Don Everly’s brother Phil?. Phil Everly was...
Jerry Lee Lewis has paid tribute to Don Everly of The Everly Brothers who passed away on August 21st, according to his family. A cause of death was not revealed. Everly's passing makes Lewis the only living member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's inaugural class of 1986. The Everly Brothers and Lewis joined Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Buddy Holly, Ray Charles, James Brown, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, Alan Freed, John Hammond, Robert Johnson, Sam Phillips, Jimmie Yancy and Jimmie Rodgers in that historic first induction.
“In all my writing, I’ve never made judgments,” he said in 1986. “I think that’s my secret. I’m a witness. I just watch everything and don’t decide if it’s good or bad.”. Hall, the fourth son of an ordained minister, was born near Olive Hill, Kentucky, in a log cabin...
Music world pays tribute to Phil Everly

US country rock pioneer Don Everly, who was the surviving half of the Everly Brothers, has died aged 84 after a career delighting fans with a string of hits such as "Bye Bye Love" and "Wake Up Little Susie." "Bye Bye Love," hit No. 1 in 1957.
Don Everly – one half of trailblazing rock 'n' roll duo The Everly Brothers – has died at the age of 84. No cause of death has been revealed yet, but his family have led a wave of tributes. “Don lived by what he felt in his heart,” their statement reads.
Don Everly death: Half of the iconic country rock duo The Everly Brothers dies aged 84

Don Everly, of rock’n’roll duo The Everly Brothers, has died aged 84.A spokesperson for the singer’s family confirmed his death to the Los Angeles Times, stating that he had died at his home in Nashville on Saturday (21 August).The family’s statement read: “Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams … with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”A cause of death has not been disclosed.Everly – whose real name was Isaac Donald Everly – was the surviving member of the...
Don Everly, the oldest of the two Everly Brothers, has died. The New York Times reported that the 84-year-old singer died at his home in Nashville on August 21. Don's younger brother Phil Everly died in 2014. The Everly Brothers were one of the most successful rock 'n' roll acts from the 1950s, and the duo influenced popular music for decades. The New York Times reported the brother duo "rivaled Elvis Presley" for airplay during that time. According to the outlet, the Everly Brothers averaged "one single in the pop Top 10 every four months from 1957 to 1961."
Don Everly's death this week at 84 has left me melancholy. A picture of him and his brother Phil -- the other half of the music duo -- graced my high school locker. It was soon replaced by a photo of The Beatles. The group replaced the hit-making brothers on the music charts. The British invasion pushed singers like Frankie Avalon, Fabian and Paul Anka off the record charts. The British were not just coming; they had arrived. The Rolling Stones, The Dave Clark Five and The Kinks were all the rage. The brothers kept touring and singing until an event worthy of any soap opera occurred. They were performing when Phil realized Don was drunk. He was furious. He smashed his guitar and bounded off the stage. Don announced to the fans, "This is the end of the Everly Brothers." He was right. On stage and off, they were separate acts. A decade later, they regrouped. When a reporter asked Phil why the breakup and why the makeup, he said, "You never had a brother. That is what they do." Although most make up at Thanksgiving dinner, not the melodically gifted duo. Even when they regrouped on stage, they kept their distance off the stage. Phil explained, "Sometimes, we ignored each other. Other times, we would we would talk. We even had dinner a few times. It was never the same. We did not trust each other. I was waiting for him to be drunk. He waited for me to implode. Neither happened." Paul McCartney often cited the brothers as the inspiration for The Beatles. For years, they considered each other brothers. As Phil suggested, like brothers, they were bound to disband. Which they did. No official reason was ever given, but there were rumors that John Lennon's girlfriend -- later wife -- was branded with a scarlet letter. Married three times, Don is survived by Adela -- his wife of 24 years.
