NASCAR DFS: FireKeepers Casino 400 Playbook

By Matthew Selz
fantasyalarm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan represents the last “normal” race before the playoffs start in two weeks. Considering that the post-Olympic break has so far been filled with two variant-laden road courses and next week will be a complete crapshoot, as Daytona normally is, Michigan is the best shot for drivers who haven’t clinched a spot yet to take things into their own hands and lock themselves into the chase for the Championship.

#Nascar#Firekeepers Casino 400#Playbook#Dfs#Nascar#Firekeepers Casino#Daytona
