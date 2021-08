The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Seattle Seahawks in the first game of their preseason schedule, and here is how you can catch the action online. We have officially reached the start of the Las Vegas Raiders 2021 preseason, as they will welcome the Seattle Seahawks to Allegiant Stadium tonight. It will be the first game they will play in front of the fans, as COVID-19 did not allow that to happen in the inaugural season in Las Vegas.