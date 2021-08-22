Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Romania's LGBT community sees gains, ongoing rights struggle

By VADIM GHIRDA, VANESSA GERA Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10C9yP_0bZHIOdU00

The last person jailed for being gay in Romania walked free in 1998.

The country decriminalized homosexuality three years after that, in 2001, while reforming its laws to qualify for membership in the European Union.

The 20th anniversary of the abolishment of Article 200, which authorized prison sentences of up to five years for same-sex relations, was one cause for celebration during the gay pride parade and festival held in Romania's capital this month. People danced, waved rainbow flags and watched performances at Bucharest Pride 2021, an event that would have been unimaginable a generation earlier.

Yet many members of Romania's LGBT community remain frustrated by the Central European nation's failure to go further and pass laws that would legalize same-sex unions or marriages. There are also fears of a conservative backlash to the gains achieved so far.

Some Romanians, influenced by the Orthodox church, reject the growing social acceptance of lesbians, gay men, bisexuals and transgender people, especially among young people.

“We live in a society that is ever more polarized, in which the opportunities for real dialogue, for education or learning are very hard to create,” said Accept Association Executive Director Teodora Ion-Rotaru, whose LGBT rights group organizes Bucharest's annual pride festival. “This horrible cultural war which dominates Western societies is becoming very visible and real here as well.”

Tension accompanied the planning of this year's festival, Ion-Rotaru said. The local government originally denied the organizers their usual venue, one of the oldest boulevards in the Romanian capital, Calea Victoriei. Officials cited difficulties in protecting an area closed to car traffic on weekends.

They reversed the decision following protests and an appeal by the British Ambassador to Romania, Andrew Noble, who joined a demonstration outside Bucharest City Hall.

Before the pride march, about 100 people held a counter-demonstration while holding religious icons and banners expressing their opposition to civil partnerships demonstrated-- and to the British ambassador. The participants included supporters of New Right, a political party whose slogan is “Orthodoxy and Nationalism.”

Romanian authorities have limited attendance at cultural and sporting events due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the pride festival, like protests, capped at 500 people. Some festival supporters argued the limit was unfair since religious gatherings do not have such restrictions; a recent pilgrimage drew tens of thousands.

LGBT rights have come under attack recently elsewhere in Central Europe. A new law that took effect in Hungary this summer banned the depiction of homosexuality in films, books and other content intended for audiences under 18. Dozens of communities in Poland have passed largely symbolic anti-LGBT resolutions amid a conservative backlash that began more than two years ago.

In Romania, lawmakers from two parties, including a junior partner in the country's governing coalition, plan to introduce legislation next month that would ban so-called “gay propaganda” in schools.

While there is growing support for LGBT rights among young Romanians, too many Romanians do not know anyone who openly identifies as gay, Ion-Rotaru said.

“This shows that we are still the prisoners of invisibility,” she said, “and that our fight must be about stating our identity, acknowledging it, and about being known.”

———

Andreea Alexandru contributed from Bucharest. Gera contributed from Warsaw.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

383K+
Followers
97K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbt Rights#Gay Rights#Homosexuality#Gay People#The European Union#Central European#Romanians#Orthodox#Accept Association#British#New Right
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Related
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Poland to build fence after Belarus sends migrants across border

Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Poland will build an 8 foot high fence along its border with Belarus and double the number of troops stationed there to 2,000. The move is aimed at halting a flow of migrants traveling to the European Union, which is being driven by Minsk in retaliation for sanctions.
SocietyPosted by
Reuters

Thousands march in Bucharest LGBTQ pride parade

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Thousands of people joined an LGBTQ pride march in Bucharest on Saturday for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, ahead of planned legislation that would chip away at minority rights. Socially conservative Romania, which decriminalised homosexuality in 2001, still bars marriage and civil...
ProtestsBirmingham Star

Hundreds March In Bosnian Capital In Support Of LGBT Rights

SARAJEVO -- Hundreds of people have marched through the Bosnian capital celebrating the city's third Pride march in support of LGBT people. No violence was reported at the August 14 event in Sarajevo, largely due to the heavy police presence that sealed off the area to prevent clashes with counterprotesters.
SocietyUN News Centre

Defend trans community rights: Bachelet tells Copenhagen forum

Amidst an “alarming rise in hateful discourse” against transgender people globally, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) warned that this community still lacks safeguards against abuse. In her appeal to resist proposals that “roll back protections” against the trans community, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet insisted that wherever...
ProtestsThe Independent

Polish activists hold LGBT rights march

A heavy police presence guarded two marches for LGBT rights in Poland on Saturday. One march was held at the foot of Catholic Poland’s most revered monastery in Czestochowa, in the south, and the other took place in Gdansk, on the Baltic coast. There had been previous cases of violence by far-right groups against equality parades in Poland, especially in Czestochowa, at the foot of Catholic Poland’s most revered 15th-century Jasna Gora Monastery. The far-right groups have support from Poland’s right-wing, nationalist government, which shows the nation’s historic attachment to traditional Catholic values.
Societytrust.org

Copenhagen celebrates the return of one of the world's largest LGBT+ Prides

COPENHAGEN, Aug 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Tens of thousands took to the streets in Denmark on Saturday in one of the biggest Pride marches since COVID-19 struck, with some celebrating while others expressed solidarity with LGBT+ people living in fear in Afghanistan. Young people draped in rainbow flags with...
SocietyUS News and World Report

LGBT Family That Fled Russia Says Advert Brought More Hope Than Hatred

BARCELONA (Reuters) - A Russian family who fled their country after receiving homophobic messages and death threats online for appearing in a supermarket advert say their ordeal was worthwhile because it helped raise the profile, if briefly, of the LGBT+ community. Yuma Yuma, a 49-year-old psychologist who has a female...
ImmigrationVoice of America

European Rights Court Urges Poland, Latvia to Help Migrants at Belarus Border

The European Court of Human Rights has asked Poland and Latvia to help dozens of migrants trapped at their respective borders with Belarus. Neither country is allowing the migrants in, and both Poland and the Baltic states have accused Belarus of using the migrants as a political tool for revenge, specifically over European Union sanctions imposed after the Belarusian government cracked down on protesters claiming an August 2020 presidential election was rigged.
Animalsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Census Could Be Blessing Or Bane For Romania's Bears

Romania will soon conduct a census of its brown bear population using DNA for the first time, with tensions high between villagers fearing further attacks and conservationists warning against looser hunting laws. Incidents with hungry bears descending into villages have sparked the ire of residents in a country that has...
WorldPublic Radio International PRI

Romanian government turns to church in COVID crisis

When Europe began its vaccination rollout last December, Romania was one of the fastest out of the block. But that quickly fizzled out and now the country has one of the lowest vaccine-uptake rates in all of the European Union. In the last few weeks, the government has turned to the Romanian Orthodox Church for help. But as our Europe correspondent Orla Barry reports, the church doesn’t seem all that interested.
WorldYonkers Tribune.

Where Are the Gays? By Bruce Bawer

AUGUST 18, 2021 — While the Taliban prepares to execute gays, Western gay-rights groups focus on “gender-reassignment surgery.”. In the last couple of days, as the Taliban consolidated its position in the Afghan capital, I had to go all the way to New Zealand to find an English-language gay news website which acknowledged that this lightning reconquista wasn’t exactly a great development for gay Afghans.
EuropeABC News

Belarus closes journalist organization, continuing crackdown

KYIV, Ukraine -- Belarus has ordered the closure of the country’s largest independent journalists’ organization, the latest move by authorities to suppress critical reporting in a yearlong crackdown on dissent. Friday's order by the country’s supreme court to liquidate the Belarusian Association of Journalists follows the jailing of some 30...

Comments / 0

Community Policy