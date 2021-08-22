NOVENA TO ST. JUDE O holy St. Jude, Apostle and martyr, great in virtue and rich in miracles; near kinsman of Jesus Christ, faithful intercessor of all who invoke your special patronage in time of need. To you I have recourse from the depth of my heart and humbly beg to whom God has given such great power to come to my assistance. Help me in my present and urgent petition. In return I promise to make your name known and cause you to be invoked. Say three "Our Father's, Three Hail Mary's and Gloria's". Publication must be promised. St. Jude pray for us and all who invoke your aid. Amen. This Novena has never been known to fail. I have had my request granted. Thanksgiving to St. Anthony, St. Theresa and sacred heart of Jesus and our Blessed Mother. Padre Pio, St. Peregrine, St. Rita. Thank you also for prayers answered. Annette.