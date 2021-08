Comedic actor Molly Shannon faced an unthinkable tragedy at a young age, and it ended up inspiring one of her most famous characters. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Shannon opened up about losing her mother, sister, and cousin in a car accident when she was only four years old. Of course, going through such a huge loss shaped her life in many ways, and as a comedian, the tragedy influenced some of her work. In the interview, Shannon revealed that a classic Saturday Night Live character was born out of how she coped as a young girl after the accident that took away her family members. Read on to learn more.