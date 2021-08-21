7 movies similar to The Kissing Booth on Netflix

At last, “The Kissing Booth” has reached the end of an era with its release on August 11. For those of you who aren’t familiar with the film, there are three protagonists: Elle, played by Joey King, Noah, played by Jacob Elordi, and Lee, played by Joel Courtney. Elle is best friends with Lee who has an older brother, Noah. As she gets older, she finds herself thinking of Noah as more than friends. One thing leads to the next and they begin dating. In both of the previous films, we see the pair’s friendship and relationship flourish, but there are still many obstacles for them to overcome. Because they have now graduated, the final struggle Elle has to face is choosing which college she wants to attend.