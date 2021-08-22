If you enjoyed Nine Perfect Strangers, these are the 4 series you must see

UPDATE: There was a release date from the USA today – August 18, 2021 – as well as a second short trailer. “Nine Perfect Strangers” is, as the title suggests, about nine people who are actually completely strangers. But they spend a ten-day stay together in the remote wellness resort Tranquilium. This promises intensive care, lasting change and “healing”. Each of the nine is in a different kind of crisis, they all want to leave their old lives behind. The strangers are faced with experiences that they would never have dreamed of. However, old wounds also break open and long-kept secrets are revealed, thanks in part to the efforts of resort manager Masha (Kidman).