Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

7 superhero movies that never saw the light

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is clear that the golden age of superhero movies is currently going through. What Marvel started with the trilogy of Blade and the movies of X-Men at the beginning of the millennium, it was consolidated with the arrival of Cinematographic Universe of Marvel (MCU) the one who gave life Kevin Feige in 2008, hand in hand with Iron Man. Currently, DC Films try to do the same and after the departure of Zack Snyder and the end of his Snyderverse, seems to have found the way.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Megan Gale
Person
George Miller
Person
Scott Derrickson
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Christian Bale
Person
Channing Tatum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superhero Movies#The Movies#Dc Films#Marvel What Dc#Mcu#Dceu#Justice League#Wonder Woman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Every Villain Confirmed for MCU Phase 4

They say a hero is only as good as their villain. That certainly rings true when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since the MCU began with ﻿Iron Man ﻿in 2008, there have been over 20 installments of the massively popular franchise, each with their own unique villain(s). From Iron Monger to Thanos, it's become a staple in the MCU formula to include a distinct villain to rival the hero. While ﻿Avengers: Endgame﻿ and ﻿Spider-Man: Far From Home﻿may have closed the book on the current era of the MCU, there's still a lot more to come. Here's a brief history of every villain that's been confirmed for the MCU's upcoming Phase Four.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Rumored To Pit Scarlet Witch Against A Marvel Fox Character

As the title suggests, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promises to take us on an insane trip through the MCU's version of the Multiverse. That surely means we're going to cross paths with Variants of some familiar faces, while the movie also stands a very real chance to bringing back some big names from the past to pay homage to the Marvel Universe on the big screen.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Goodbye Marvel: Wyatt Russell and Andrew Garfield end their era as superheroes

The world of superheroes is hard to beat and Marvel he knows. Well, not for nothing has it become one of the most successful franchises in recent times. And, for that same reason, all those who have passed through his studio have already been marked by his performances. Such is the case of personalities like Andrew Garfield, who was Peter Parker in the saga of The Amazing Spider-Man.
MoviesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

‘Green Lantern’ Director Says He’d Never Make a Sequel or a Marvel Movie

It’s kind of forgotten now, but the first film in the current wave of DC Comics movies wasn’t Man of Steel, it was 2011’s Green Lantern, starring a pre-Deadpool Ryan Reynolds as fighter pilot turned space cop Hal Jordan. Despite being largely faithful to the character’s mythology, the movie was a complete and total flop. It bombed with critics and grossed just $220 million worldwide. (It cost $200 million to make before marketing.) Plans for a Green Lantern franchise were squashed and the DC movie universe was rebuilt starting with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel.
Moviesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Michael Keaton Has Never Seen A Comic Book Movie

Michael Keaton may be Batman, but that doesn’t mean he watches comic book movies. Keaton told The Hollywood Reporter, “After the first Batman, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen an entire comic book movie. I just never got around to it. So you’re talking to a guy who wasn’t in the zeitgeist of that whole world.”
MoviesPosted by
The Week

Michael Keaton, star of Marvel and DC films, 'never got around to' watching any comic book movies since 1989

Is Michael Keaton about to cross from one Marvel universe to another? Don't ask him — the actor will likely have "no idea what you're talking about." Keaton is set to make a highly-anticipated return as Batman in The Flash, as well as a return as the Vulture in the Marvel film Morbius. But it's safe to say he isn't exactly the biggest superhero movie expert on Earth, as he detailed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
MoviesPosted by
TBR News Media

Movie Review: Superhero movie ‘The Suicide Squad’ consistently amuses

Superhero movies don’t aim for high art. The goal is big box office sales. For the most part, they have never been awards fodder and rarely make best film lists. However, that doesn’t preclude examples of great craft, skill, and even insight. They are not revisionist art descending into the mire of pretension (yes, you, Green Knight) or thrillers aspiring to greater depth (don’t look away when I’m talking to you, Old). Historically, superhero movies strive for entertainment. And there is nothing wrong with that.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Movies From 2010’s That Should Never Get The Reboot Treatment

In the modern era of Hollywood, reboots, sequels, and superheroes seem to be the business model for filmmaking these days. A remake should only exist to enhance a film that has a strong premise but failed in execution, yet classics such as Psycho and Ben-Hur have been butchered to add a few extra bucks into an executive’s pocket. This article will examine the five classic movies that came out after 2010 that should never get the reboot treatment.
Movies/Film

Thanos Actor Josh Brolin Never Wanted to Play a Superhero, But Was More Than Happy to Play Their Nemesis

Josh Brolin’s Thanos is best remembered for traumatizing the masses by snapping away half of humanity in Avengers: Infinity War. He engaged in a bunch of grandstanding epic battles against the Avengers and will always be known as the jerk behind the most painful Marvel deaths. Still, however much we may hate the franchise’s biggest bad thus far, it’s hard not to love his presence.
Movies/Film

‘Shang-Chi’ is More a Journey of Self-Discovery Than a Superhero Movie, Director Destin Daniel Cretton Says

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has drawn an enthusiastic response from those in attendance at the movie’s world premiere. It’s to be expected when you’re dealing with a glitzy red-carpet event, not to mention the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Evans, who has now officially ceded the headlining role in Captain America 4 to Anthony Mackie, once said Marvel’s “internal barometer for what is good and bad is pretty on point.”
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Who Could Spider-Man: No Way Home's Sixth Villain Be?

Spider-Man: No Way Home's first trailer has finally arrived, and it's done nothing to cool the rampant speculation surrounding this movie. Fans are talking more than ever about which characters will appear, in addition to the ones that are already confirmed to arrive, as well as villains we believe will be in the movie based on hints from the trailer. For those unfamiliar, we have Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx's Electro and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin confirmed, with potential clues from the trailer suggesting Lizard and Sandman will also appear.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

8 DC Animated Movies That Deserve A Live Action Remake

There are many fans of superhero movies who, as they grow older, tend to abandon most animated, straight-to-video features based on their favorite comic book characters. However, that has not been the case for the animated DC movies - many of which have proved to be as popular and acclaimed as the Marvel movies, but also more faithful to the source material and even more grown-up, such as Batman: The Killing Joke, for instance. That particularly dark story is just one of many DC animated movies we would like to see brought to life on the big screen as a live-action feature, though we'll start with an epic team-up between the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy