7 superhero movies that never saw the light

There are many fans of superhero movies who, as they grow older, tend to abandon most animated, straight-to-video features based on their favorite comic book characters. However, that has not been the case for the animated DC movies - many of which have proved to be as popular and acclaimed as the Marvel movies, but also more faithful to the source material and even more grown-up, such as Batman: The Killing Joke, for instance. That particularly dark story is just one of many DC animated movies we would like to see brought to life on the big screen as a live-action feature, though we'll start with an epic team-up between the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel.