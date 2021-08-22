LEGAL NOTICE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF GARFIELD GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MICHIGAN NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF GARFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Garfield Township Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing during its regular meeting on September 8, 2021, commencing at 7:00 p.m. at the Garfield Township Hall, 3848 Veterans Drive, Traverse City, Michigan, 49684, as required under the provisions of the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the item to be considered at the public hearing includes, in brief, the following: 1.Consideration of an application received from Hammond Investment Properties, LLC for approval of a Special Use Permit for a proposed 216-unit multi-family housing development. The 21.58 acre parcel No. 05-023-026-50 located at 1532 W. Hammond Rd, west of LaFranier Road, is zoned R-3 Multi Family Residential. Multiple family dwellings are permitted via Special Use Permit in the R-3 Multi Family Residential District. 2.Such other and further matters as may properly come before the Planning Commission at the public hearing All interested persons are invited to attend this meeting. If you are unable to attend, written comment may be submitted to the Garfield Township Planning Commission at the Garfield Township Hall, 3848 Veterans Drive, Traverse City, Michigan, 49684, up to the date of the hearing and may be further received by the Planning Commission at said hearing. In addition, all materials relating to these requests may be examined at the Garfield Township Planning Department office at the above address during the Township's regular hours of 7:30am to 6:00pm, Monday through Thursday. Garfield Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting to individuals with disabilities upon the provision of reasonable advance notice to Garfield Township. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact Garfield Township by writing or calling Lanie McManus, Clerk, Ph: (231) 941-1620. GARFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION (231) 941 - 1620 August 22, 2021-1T572526.