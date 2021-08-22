Cancel
Paramus, NJ

Valley Welcomes New Pain Management Doctor

paramuspost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIDGEWOOD, NJ, August 19, 2021 — Valley Health System is pleased to welcome Nicole Matar, MD, to the Valley Institute for Pain at the Luckow Pavilion in Paramus. Dr. Matar specializes in interventional pain management for a variety of patient concerns, including cancer pain, chronic pain syndromes, and perioperative pain. Her clinical interests are also focused on quality assurance and quality improvement projects. Dr. Matar has a patient-first philosophy where she focuses on safety, quality, and the best clinical outcome.

www.paramuspost.com

