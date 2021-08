Human trials for two new HIV vaccines developed by US biotech company Moderna are set to be launched on Thursday – a moment that has been described as a “potential first step forward” in protecting people against the deadly virus.The manufacturer was among the first to develop a Covid-19 jab last year, and it’s hoped its ground-breaking messenger RNA (mRNA) technology will once again be put to use in overcoming one of science’s most complex challenges.Moderna is to recruit 56 healthy people aged between 18 and 50 into its phase 1 trial, which will assess the safety of the vaccines...