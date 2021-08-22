The Subprime of Ms. Jane Brody
We are coming up on the 25th anniversary of the Election Day on which California voters legalized marijuana for medical use. Expect a wave of self-congratulation from the activists who went on to legalize the herb for “recreational” and “adult” use in the Golden State and beyond. To these proud reformers, “legalization” is a great advance over “medical use.” They don’t seem to care that for all these years, neo-prohibitionists have managed to severely limit the list of medical conditions for which cannabis is deemed helpful by Capital-M Medicine.www.theava.com
Comments / 0