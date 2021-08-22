Cancel
College Station, TX

College Station's Sara Garcia claims Little Linksters title at STPGA Junior Championship

By Eagle staff report
Bryan College Station Eagle
 7 days ago

THE WOODLANDS -- Sara Garcia claimed the Little Linksters girls 9- and 10-year-old title at the STPGA Junior Championship at The Woodlands Country Club on Aug. 4-5. Garcia, who plays at Traditions Club, finished the two-day, 18-hole competition at 4-over 76, which included a second round of 2-under 34 that put her ahead of leader Jessie Lee. San Antonio's Lee finished second at 5-over 77.

theeagle.com

