'Strawberries and cream nails' are the latest beauty hack to go viral on TikTok, and they look *super* sweet

Not everyone looks at a piece of fruit and thinks "oh! I could grow that!" But for those that do, there is a TikTok just for you, and it involves cultivating your very own pineapple in a pot. User creative_explained talks through the process of growing your own pineapple. It begins with saving the green leafy top of the spiky fruit, prepping it by drying it out, then keeping it in a glass of clean water for a few days, before replanting it in a pot with good soil when the roots start to show. This TikTok tutorial on "how to grow a pineapple" includes watering tips and suggestions for where in your home you might want to keep the pineapple so it stays healthy and happy. The idea didn't stem from social but is a process that gardening sites like Gardening Know How have outlined.