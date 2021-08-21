Involved in Minor Plane Crash, But OK

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Boxer Gervonta Davis was on board a private plane that crashed shortly after take-off from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on Saturday. According go the FAA, the multi-engine Gulfstream G-IV had a landing gear malfunction while taking off. The plane lost a nose wheel and left the runway while attempt to take off shortly before 2 p.m. Fourteen people were aboard. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said one person sustained minor injuries, but it’s not known if it was Davis. Moments after the incident, the 26-year-old boxer went on Instagram Live to tell his fans what happened. He said, “The plane crashed. The plane didn’t even take off,” he explained. “It took off, but it didn’t take off. Oh my god. I’m good, it’s just that my ass is hot, I’m sitting on this hot-ass concrete.” The FAA will investigate.