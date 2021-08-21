Cancel
Accidents

Involved in Minor Plane Crash, But OK

By TMZ Sports
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGervonta Davis just, miraculously, walked away from a plane crash relatively unscathed -- and it sounds like what's hurting him the most in the aftermath are his feet ... and his caboose. The professional boxer went live Saturday to document a terrifying encounter he says he and his crew had...

www.chatsports.com

Gervonta Davis
#Accident#Minor Plane Crash#Gervonta And Co
