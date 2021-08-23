Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $625,000

Wiscnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharming Victorian home w/ a majestic view of the Marquette neighborhood from the 3rd floor space that can be used as a master bedroom, family room or office. Beautiful oak floors throughout the home. Great flow for entertaining on the main floor. Spacious kitchen, open to dining room & living room with original pocket doors & gorgeous staircase. Kitchen with cherry cabinets & island. 2 full bathrooms.Top floor bath features a whirlpool tub & shower, totally remodeled 2019. 2nd floor bath partially remodeled in 2019. 4 large bedrooms on the 2nd level. Front & back porches. HVAC and water softener changed in 2019, roofs done in 2018. Huge walk in closet built in Master bedroom. New Stove, sink, faucets and dishwasher in 2019. Huge kitchen pantry. Seller holds a Real Estate License State WI.

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Real Estate
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Marquette, WI
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Madison, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate License#Roofs#Porches#Whirlpool#Dishwasher#Bedroom Home#Front
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks Biden's eviction moratorium

A divided Supreme Court on Thursday blocked an eviction freeze put in place by the Biden administration to shield cash-strapped tenants from the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling that appeared to break along familiar ideological lines, the conservative-majority court lifted the stay on a federal judge’s order which found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium unlawful.
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy