NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— In an effort to clear up just how vaccine mandates in businesses would work in New Orleans, city hall is stepping up to help with manpower. NOLA Communications Director, Beau Tidwell stated, “We have a solution for that. Right now through our Job1 program, we have staffing and we have funding to put people at the door that can help you check vaccinations at the door. For those facilities that are having trouble doing that, please reach out to Job1. We have people that want to work, we have funding to pay them and we can do that, as I understand it, for up to 6 months.”