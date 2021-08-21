WWE SummerSlam Results: Nikki A.S.H vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
The following is our play-by-play coverage of the WWE SummerSlam PPV event:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley. They all started brawling to start the match. Flair with some clotheslines to both stars. Flair with a double powerslam then went for a moonsault, but Ripley put the knees up. Ripley with a big boot to Nikki. Flair with a boot to Ripley for 2. Ripley with a clothesline then a headbutt to Flair. Flair sent Ripley to the floor and Nikki with a DDT to Flair for 2.www.ewrestlingnews.com
Comments / 0