WWE SummerSlam Results: Nikki A.S.H vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is our play-by-play coverage of the WWE SummerSlam PPV event:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley. They all started brawling to start the match. Flair with some clotheslines to both stars. Flair with a double powerslam then went for a moonsault, but Ripley put the knees up. Ripley with a big boot to Nikki. Flair with a boot to Ripley for 2. Ripley with a clothesline then a headbutt to Flair. Flair sent Ripley to the floor and Nikki with a DDT to Flair for 2.

