In My Own Shoes: Remembering the loose leafs of fall
I still get a shiver down my spine when I hear the sharp click of those metal rings closing because I always caught my fingers in them. It was the unmistakable sound of a three-ring notebook that heralded fall for me, for each late summer, just prior to the Labor Day weekend, my mother and I went shopping at the local stationery and school supply store. There was no Walmart as yet in the East, and Staples wasn’t founded until 1986, so local school children were more or less relegated to this one stationery store, which cleaned up this time of year.www.thewesterlysun.com
