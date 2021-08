It’s a little embarrassing how desperately we academics have publicly displayed our eagerness for the new Netflix series The Chair, starring Sandra Oh as a professor and chair of an Ivy League–ish English department at the fictitious Pembroke University. Ever since the streamer rolled out a faux news story from the Pembroke Daily announcing professor Ji-Yoon Kim’s appointment as the English department’s “first female—and POC—Chair” in the school’s 179-year history, academic Twitter has been abuzz with speculation about everything from the show’s potential verisimilitude to the outfits Oh’s character might don as a fortysomething scholar who specializes in Emily Dickinson. The earliest trailers even spawned memes where scholars scrutinized the faculty offices on the show. Actual professors focused on the abundance of modernist art and wood paneling that rarely adorn faculty offices—if we’re even lucky enough to have them—in real life.