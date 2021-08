GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) -Coming into the fall the Gautier Gators and head coach Marc High have one word in mind before the season starts: finish. “We had a lot of close games last year,” said High. “We had a 4-3 record and we missed the playoffs which doesn’t happen a lot, but it’s made the kids hungrier. We had a really good spring and a really good fall so far. We’re just trying to keep everybody healthy to get out there.”