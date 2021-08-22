WILL CLARKE: OPEN TO CLOSE

Daniel Bell is one of the few old-school legends of Detroit still at the forefront of electronic music today. Originally influenced by Chicago House and avant-garde composers such as Steve Reich, Bell's music laid the foundation for what is now known as the "minimalist" approach in house and techno music. After moving to Detroit in 1990, Accelerate Records was created as an outlet for Bell's music. Recording under the name DBX, the 1994 single "Losing Control" was described by AllMusic as "one of the biggest underground smashes of the decade." The hypnotically stark compositions released on Accelerate proved to be influential and sent his contemporaries (and copycats) off in a new "less-is-profoundly-more" direction. As well as being active behind the scenes running a distribution company and a record store in Detroit, Bell cofounded the 7th City, Harmonie Park and Elevate record labels. Bell's releases on Elevate especially have become some of the most sought after records in the collector's market. In 2000, after the overwhelming success of his first mix cd, "The Button-Down Mind of Daniel Bell" (Resident Advisor awarded it 2nd Best Mix CD of the 00's"), Bell became the first North American dj to take up permanent residence in Berlin, Germany. While in Berlin, he recorded for several European labels including Logistic, ~scape, Perlon and Tresor, and spent the bulk of his years there on a relentless dj schedule that took him to almost every part of the globe. In 2008, Bell launched his first world tour as a solo live act. Despite the trend toward laptop live shows, Bell travelled with a collection of vintage synths and drum machines. The tour was met with critical acclaim and was awarded Resident Advisor's Best Live Act of 2008 - "DBX live proved that Bell remains techno's greatest reducer".