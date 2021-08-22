Trevor Donovan's approach to celebrity a much-needed throwback

For most of the '70s, Alan Alda starred as Hawkeye, the chief surgeon on the beloved series, M*A*S*H. But he's so much more than his classic character. Also a stage actor, filmmaker, author, and activist, Alda has made a career out of forming connections with others. At the age of 85, the six-time Emmy award winner is still performing and hosting his own podcast, among other pursuits. In 2015, Alda was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease (PD). And while he didn't publicly reveal his diagnosis until three years later, he's since talked openly about his experiences with the disease and how he keeps moving forward despite it. He also shared the early sign that led to his diagnosis and how it involved his wife of 64 years, Arlene Alda. To hear more about the actor's history with Parkinson's and how it's affecting him today, read on.