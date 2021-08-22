Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana, PA

Trevor Donovan's approach to celebrity a much-needed throwback

Daily Inter Lake
 6 days ago

INDIANA, Pennsylvania — When you cross the street in the downtown of this borough, located in a county that shares its name, you're in for a reminder that it's a wonderful life. Two of the crosswalk signals guide pedestrians with the voice of the late Jimmy Stewart, who was born and raised here in Indiana.

dailyinterlake.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Hollywood, PA
City
Boston, PA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Indiana, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Stewart
Person
Dennis Quaid
Person
Trevor Donovan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jimmy Stewart Museum#Jimmy Stewart Air Show#The Hallmark Channel#Secret Service#The Washington Examiner#Donovan S#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Names Its Permanent Hosts

Jeopardy! has officially named Alex Trebek‘s successor. The show has hosted a series of guest hosts since Alex passed away last year. Many celebrities have lobbied for the job, but ultimately executive producer Mike Richards was named new Jeopardy! host. Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in Blossom...
TV & VideosWNCT

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

This Was the First Sign of Parkinson's Alan Alda Noticed

For most of the '70s, Alan Alda starred as Hawkeye, the chief surgeon on the beloved series, M*A*S*H. But he's so much more than his classic character. Also a stage actor, filmmaker, author, and activist, Alda has made a career out of forming connections with others. At the age of 85, the six-time Emmy award winner is still performing and hosting his own podcast, among other pursuits. In 2015, Alda was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease (PD). And while he didn't publicly reveal his diagnosis until three years later, he's since talked openly about his experiences with the disease and how he keeps moving forward despite it. He also shared the early sign that led to his diagnosis and how it involved his wife of 64 years, Arlene Alda. To hear more about the actor's history with Parkinson's and how it's affecting him today, read on.
Chicago, ILTMZ.com

Kim Kardashian Wears Wedding Dress, Joins Kanye at 'Donda' Event

Kim Kardashian did more than just support her former hubby from the audience, she got involved in the action too, wearing a wedding dress!!!. Kanye's performance at Soldier Field in Chicago Thursday night featured plenty of guest appearances -- including some head-scratchers like DaBaby and Marilyn Manson -- but the audience went most crazy when Kim showed up outside the mockup of Kanye's childhood home in the dress.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is how Seraphina, Ben Affleck’s daughter and Emme Anthony Lopez’s new best friend, looks today

Reconciliation between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez It was one of the most shocking news in the world of Hollywood, since they are currently having a rematch in love, after having been one of the most iconic couples in the early 2000s. It is clear that the relationship is on the right track, since his daughters, Seraphina, with whom he had with Jennifer Garner, and Emme Muñiz, fruit of the marriage of JLo with Marc Anthony, they began to share time together until they became friends.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown STEALS From ‘600-Lb. Life’ Dr. Now: Needs Money?!

Those who follow both Kody Brown of Sister Wives and Dr. Now of My 600-Lb. Life were probably hit with a bit of Deja Vu today. Earlier today, Dr. Now took to his Instagram to announce he was running a promotion on Cameos. The Instagram post revealed a 25 percent off discount on Cameos for the rest of the week. Roughly four hours AFTER Dr. Now posted about this promotion… Kody Brown of Sister Wives also announced he was running the same discount for his fans and followers.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

ABC Orders ‘Judge Steve Harvey,’ Sticking the Comedian in a Courtroom to Rule on Actual Cases

The comedian who knows a thing or two about family feuds is now actually going to have the final say. Steve Harvey, who hosts “Celebrity Family Feud” for ABC (as well as the syndicated daytime civilian “Family Feud”), has been tapped to host a new courtroom series for the Alphabet network. With the working title “Judge Steve Harvey,” ABC has ordered 10 episodes of what it’s billing a “courtroom comedy series.” But the cases will be real: Harvey will welcome real-life people into his courtroom to rule on conflicts ranging from family disputes and sour friendships to actual small claims. “Steve...

Comments / 0

Community Policy