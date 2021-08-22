Federal actions threaten Montana’s way of life

Montana is a vast state with a landscape populated by large mountain ranges, crystal-clear lakes, and lively ecosystems — we are not known as Big Sky Country for nothing. Amid all this biodiversity is an abundance of natural resources that have long powered Montana’s homes and businesses and brought in millions of revenue annually for our communities. However, recent federal proposals regarding oil and gas leasing and taxes threaten the benefits that the energy industry brings to Montana, potentially impeding our way of life and harming the livelihoods of everyday workers across our state.