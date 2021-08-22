Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Federal actions threaten Montana’s way of life

By Matt Regier
Daily Inter Lake
 6 days ago

Montana is a vast state with a landscape populated by large mountain ranges, crystal-clear lakes, and lively ecosystems — we are not known as Big Sky Country for nothing. Amid all this biodiversity is an abundance of natural resources that have long powered Montana’s homes and businesses and brought in millions of revenue annually for our communities. However, recent federal proposals regarding oil and gas leasing and taxes threaten the benefits that the energy industry brings to Montana, potentially impeding our way of life and harming the livelihoods of everyday workers across our state.

dailyinterlake.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Corporate Income Tax#Corporate Tax#Big Sky Country#American#General Fund Budget#The University Of Wyoming#Gilti#Tax Foundation#Montanans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida has strengthened to a Category 2 storm in the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches Louisiana. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Saturday afternoon to 100 mph (155 kph). Ida is expected to strengthen to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall likely west of New Orleans late Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy