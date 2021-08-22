Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The Face of Jesus Christ

By HENRY M. MORRIS, PH.D.
icr.org
 6 days ago

“For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.” (2 Corinthians 4:6) The light that shines in the soul of a lost sinner when he...

www.icr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matthew 26#Love Of God#Lebanon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionBelief.Net

20 Things God Can Not Do

“My covenant will I not break, nor alter the thing that is gone out of my lips” – Psalm 89:34. “He that spareth not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?” –
Religionguideposts.org

Jesus Really Sees You!

But Jesus turning and seeing her said, “Take courage, daughter . . .” Matthew 9:22 (AMP) Glennon Doyle wrote, “We just need someone to see the pain. . . . To say: Yes. I see this. This is real. . . . We just need a witness.” I think we need to know that someone gets it. That we are not alone. I imagine that when Jesus turned and fixed His eyes on the lady who touched the hem of His garment, she felt Him. She knew He understood. “Take courage, daughter.” I am here. I see you.
Religionbiblestudytools.com

What Is Parousia? - The Second Coming of Christ

Parousia. It may sound like a heavy word, but in all likelihood, you know what it means: the second coming of Christ. At least in most instances in the New Testament, it seems to refer to when Jesus will come again. Christians have often divided themselves into a few camps as to when this will take place.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Woman in Tears Tells Priest Her Husband Died - Daily Joke

It was a sunny Sunday morning in mid-summer, and the birds were chirping on the trees. The church garden was filled with an air of serenity, and the priest was taking a walk outside, whiling away the time before the Sunday service. Soon, people started entering the church vicinity, greeting...
ReligionRogersville Review

Kids Talk About God: How can I glorify God?

“If my mom is in a bad mood, I should just leave her alone,” says Lauren, 11. Good thinking, Lauren. When we consider glorifying God, we have a tendency to look for something big and difficult or something ecstatic and emotionally satisfying. The idea of something small like being considerate of mom when she’s grumpy can pass us by.
Religionarcamax.com

Does the Bible address cursing, and does God consider it sin?

Q: I am shocked to hear the deplorable language used by the majority of people these days whether in business meetings, on television, or in the classroom. Does the Bible address cursing, and does God consider it sin? — B.L. A: A reporter once asked several people to describe sin....
Environmentbluemountaineagle.com

The Church of Jesus Christ Responds to Earthquake in Haiti

They organize an emergency committee and report that the missionaries are safe. They evaluate the impact and needs to provide aid.{/h4}. On the morning of Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the southern part of Haiti. Local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assessed the situation of members, missionaries, Church buildings, and the community following the devastating earthquake that to date has claimed the lives of more than 300 people and a much greater number of injured.
Religionpontiacdailyleader.com

Pastor's Corner: Finding joy through Christ Jesus

One of my favorite weeks of the summer is during our Vacation Bible School (VBS). This is always a special week on the church calendar as we get to plan and dedicate an entire week that is for the children of the community. The church is filled with exuberance and joy on this week as the kids have all sorts of activities that make for a fun week. I have personally been part of VBS weeks at a few different churches over my years and it seems that the teens and adults that run the week have as much fun as the children.
Religionchurchofjesuschrist.org

President Eyring Says We Can #HearHim Through Others’ Counsel and Guidance

In a new #HearHim video, President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency says that we can sometimes hear God through the counsel and guidance of others. Sharing how his mother’s counsel often guided him, he said, “There are people like that ... people that you sort of know are in touch with Heaven.”
ReligionFrontiersman

Did Jesus claim to be God?

Some people say, “Jesus never claimed to be God.” The New Testament is very clear. Jesus claimed to be God many times. One of those times is found in Mark 8. The most important question you will ever answer in your life is, “Who is Jesus?” Your eternal destiny hangs in the balance.
ReligionPastors.com

Testimony: Victory Is Yours in Christ

Hi, my name is Kristen. I am a grateful believer in Christ in recovery for bulimia, overachieving, and perfectionism. Life was crazy, chaotic, and unsteady for me growing up. I was an awkward, nerdy, athletic kid, and I just wante to fit in somewhere. Because of several experiences, I came to believe the lies that I would never be good enough and that I was to blame for everything that went wrong. I thought that the best way to cope was to choose (or force myself) to always be happy on the outside, no matter what. So I started putting on masks. However, inside I started pretending and living in a fantasy life to cope.
ReligionGrand Island Independent

Following in Jesus’ footprints

Many years ago, on the busiest block of the main street in a small, Midwestern town, a smooth cement sidewalk was laid to replace the old, worn and rough brick walk. When the masons had completed their work, they covered the newly laid cement for several days while it dried out. A little civic ceremony was arranged to celebrate the uncovering and most of the townspeople turned out for the event. The mayor stepped up to do the honors and, as he rolled up the covering to expose the new sidewalk, a strange silence came over the crowd.
Religionbiblestudytools.com

Crucifixion of Jesus - Bible Story

The crucifixion of Jesus is recorded in the New Testament books, known as the Gospels - Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. This Bible story is the central summary of the saving Gospel of Jesus. Jesus had prophesied of his death in Matthew "from that time on Jesus began to explain to his disciples that he must go to Jerusalem and suffer many things at the hands of the elders, the chief priests and the teachers of the law and that he must be killed and on the third day be raised to life." Jesus understood that his life would be required as a sacrifice for the sins of man.
Midland, MIMorning Sun

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ plays out at Midland Center

The Midland Center for the Arts celebrates the 50th anniversary of Broadway’s now legendary rock opera, “Jesus Christ Superstar” with six shows, Fridays through Sundays at 8 p.m. Aug. 20-22 and Aug. 27-29. The musical retelling of the final days of Jesus, written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice,...
Religionthegregorian.org

This Sunday: When Following Christ Is Embarrassing

Many of his followers walk away from Jesus in the Gospel for this Sunday, the 21st of Ordinary Time, Year B. Jesus asks them to believe things that don’t ring true, and to keep following him when his teaching loses its charm and suddenly sounds bizarre and out of step with contemporary society.
Religionactionnewsnow.com

Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Fast Facts

Here is a look at the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS), a religious sect that broke away from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon Church, over the practice of polygamy. 2002-present - Warren Jeffs is the spiritual leader of...
Religionmainstreet-nashville.com

Running after Christ

This column ran in a recent edition of the Woodmont Christian Church “Inspire” newsletter. Reprinted with the permission of the Rev. Chris Cox. It was a blisteringly cold afternoon in the first week of January, and the first track practice of the year. The first track practice of my senior year. I was a veteran. I was a leader, someone to set an example for the underclassmen. I was down on my hands and knees, sick in the dead grass of the infield. It was not one of my finest moments.
Religionhuntingdondailynews.com

Can God forgive me?

There is no teaching as influential to the historic Protestant church as justification. English Puritan Thomas Watson (AD 1620-1686) spoke of the doctrine of justification in this way, “Justification is the very hinge and pillar of Christianity.” In other words, to err on this point is to miss the very heart of the Christian faith. But what is justification? How should we understand it? Why should we treasure it?

Comments / 0

Community Policy