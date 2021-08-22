Cancel
Lakeside, MT

Larry Anderson, 70

Daily Inter Lake
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Anderson passed away on Aug. 5, 2021, at his home in Lakeside. Larry was born to Ervin and Jean Anderson on March 15, 1951, in San Francisco, the youngest of three sons. He spent his youth exploring the streets of San Francisco. As a young teen he moved with his family to Kelso, Washington, where he developed his love for nature. As an adult he bought a farm in Toledo, Washington, where he proudly raised a herd of cattle and was involved with the Washington Backcountry Horsemen. Larry was a hard worker and spent his entire career as an electrician for Longview Fibre. At the age of 55 he retired and moved with his wife Marguerite (deceased) to Lakeside where he put down roots and made lifelong friends.

dailyinterlake.com

