Douglas Edwin Ren, 90, passed away on Aug. 20, 2021, at North Valley Hospital. Doug was born Jan. 2, 1931, in Wolf Point, Montana. Doug lived in Columbia Falls since he moved here as a teenager in 1945. He joined the Air Force and spent four years in service. He was stationed in Japan for 18 months during the Korean War. Doug worked for the aluminum plant for 15 years. He then went to work for Bonneville Power for 24 years.