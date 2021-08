Our family lived in Ogden from 62-71. Our Dad had a stroke while we were in elementary school. One trash day the two of us were trying to drag the trash out to the curb. The gentlemen picking up trash asked us why we were doing it. We explained. They told us that it was too hard for us, so, until Dad had recovered enough to do it, these gentlemen got our trash out of the garage, emptied it, then returned the trash can to the garage. They were so kind to a pair of pre-teen girls who felt as if life had become really difficult and unsafe.