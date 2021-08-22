Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

LETTER: Biden and supporters are a real catastrophe

yoursun.com
 6 days ago

By Joe Biden and the Socialists, Marxists that are running "our" country now and telling him what to do! The extreme crisis at "our" border is just one of the travesties that Biden has implemented! So, it's ok to let thousands of "illegals" from over 100 countries, many with Covid, no masks, unvaccinated, into "our" country? Now we have delta variants that may have come with the thousands of illegals Biden is flying or bussing all over "our" country!

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keystone Pipeline#Socialists#Newsnation#Fox News#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Republicans should stop calling for Biden’s resignation and instead show why he shouldn’t be reelected

Seven months into his presidency, President Joe Biden is mired in controversy. The ISIS attack at Kabul airport followed the developments of the Taliban regaining control in Afghanistan amid a disorderly American flight. Both have occurred in August. Both have been a disaster for an unprepared, disorganized, and generally out-of-its-depth Biden administration.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

2 congressman who snuck to Kabul airport now reluctantly support Biden's Aug. 31 withdrawal date

Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) got a bipartisan rebuke Wedensday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for their 24-hour unauthorized trip to Kabul's international airport during the massive airlift of foreign nationals and the Afghans who assisted them. The Pentagon wasn't pleased, either.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Joe Biden must resign

In March 1968, President Lyndon Johnson announced to a shocked nation that he would not seek reelection. The nation was reeling from Vietnam, a tumultuous year of protests, and an overwhelming feeling of discontent that reached down into the heart and soul of America. A veteran of the U.S. Senate and a foreign policy expert in his own right, LBJ sensed he had lost the country and did the honorable thing by opting not to run again.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden struggles to address the most volatile crisis of his presidency

President Biden on Thursday confronted the most volatile crisis of his young presidency, the deaths of at least 13 Americans in Afghanistan that threatened to undermine his credentials as a seasoned global leader and a steady hand. In emotional comments at the White House, Biden made clear that the attack...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Psaki accused of lying about Biden dog Major’s biting attacks

Joe Biden’s White House press secretary has been accused of lying about the president’s dog Major’s biting attacks.Jen Psaki was pressed on the issue by a New York Post reporter at her daily briefing, and was accused of failing to provide “honest information” amid the Afghanistan crisis.The right-wing newspaper’s reporter even asked Ms Psaki, “if we can’t get information about minor stories, why should we have faith in the administration’s account for larger issues like Afghanistan?”Conservative legal group Judicial Watch has released Secret Service emails in which officials stated that agents were bitten by the First Dog “causing damage...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden slams China as new report on Covid-19 origins is released

President Joe Biden criticised the People’s Republic of China for its lack of transparency after the Director of National Intelligence briefed him on a report into the origins into Covid-19.“We needed this information rapidly, from the PRC, while the pandemic was still new,” he said. “The world deserves answers, and I will not rest until we get them. Responsible nations do not shirk these kinds of responsibilities to the rest of the world.”The DNI released the unclassified version of its report on Friday. The president had ordered the Intelligence Community to conduct a 90-day report into the origins of...
California StatePOLITICO

Democrats sweat turnout disaster in California without Trump to run against

LOS ANGELES — Donald Trump could swing the California governorship to a Republican. Merely by his absence. Democrats turned out in record numbers when they had Trump to vote against. But in one of the first, large-scale tests of voter enthusiasm for Democrats in the post-Trump era, California’s surprisingly close gubernatorial recall election is laying bare just how hard it may be for the party to motivate its base without Trump as a foil.
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy