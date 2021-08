Jerry Lee Garding, 70, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at home. Born May 14, 1951, in Havre to Adolph J. and Fern E. (Nefzger) Garding, he was the fourth of eight children. Three preceded him in death, but he is survived by four brothers – Joseph (Beatriz), David (Mary Beth), Robert (Lori) and Phillip (Diane) – and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was formerly married to Mikki Neuwerth of Havre.