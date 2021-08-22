LETTER: I can agree with your new letter policy

Never have had much time for conspiracy theories. Aliens amongst us, Elvis still alive and how can you really explain New Coke?. I was looking for some background on an article I wanted to write. I could not remember the amount of time, or actually lack of amount of time, Patti Belle has lived in Lakewood. You know, a person from the community appointed to fill a vacant City Council seat that has lived in the city for less than 3 years? But I was not sure of that figure. So I pulled up the trusted Suburban Times to search for articles. Inputting the name in the search bar… only to find very little. This forced me to resort to the even more trustworthy Google. Well, there I could find several Suburban Time articles, but when I clicked on them, I received “Whelp, that article is no longer here. Don’t you just hate it when that happens”. Yes, I do.